Wicklow community groups encouraged to apply for Community Monuments Fund

Wicklow TD Minister Simon Harris has encouraged Wicklow community groups to apply for the 2023 Community Monuments Fund, which is now open to new applications.

In 2022, community projects in Wicklow received €152,000 in funding from Wicklow County Council through the fund.

The Community Monuments Fund aims to invest in essential capital works and to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments safeguard them into the future, for the benefit of communities and the public.

There are three different types of grants available. Stream 1 will offer grants up to €85,000 and is aimed at essential repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.

Stream 2 will offer grants of up to €30,000, for development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports that are aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access.

Stream 3 will offer grants of up to €30,000, for enhancement of access infrastructure and interpretation (including virtual/online) at archaeological monuments.

Commenting on the fund, Minister Harris said: “The deadline for application to the Community Monuments Fund is on January 27, 2023, at 4 p.m. I would like to urge community groups to apply as this opportunity is not one to miss.

“This fund is investing vital capital into Wicklow’s archaeological heritage. The impacts that climate change is having on our monuments are increasingly evident, and the Community Monument Fund will go towards safeguarding these important sites for local communities and future generations.”

Applications should be returned by e mail to wicklowheritage@wicklowcoco.ie or by post, clearly marked ‘Community Monument Fund Application’ c/o Heritage Office, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town by no later than 4 p.m. on January 27, 2023. Hard copy application forms are available by request.

Eligible archaeological monuments are those identified on the Sites and Monuments Record (SMR) by National Monuments Service and those included on Record of Monuments and Places (RMP) under the National Monuments Act 1930. To view, see www.archaeology.ie