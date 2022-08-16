Wicklow community groups celebrate as projects awarded €169,200

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced €169,200 in funding to support community projects in Wicklow.

Among the Wicklow community projects that have received funding are the Kilpipe Church Works, which will be upgraded to incorporate public lighting and Knockananna Community Hall, who will develop a site at the rear of the hall into a Meggars pitch for sport and community competitions.

Reacting to the funding Patricia O’Keefe, Chair of the Knockananna Community Hall, said: “We applied for the funding to finish the remaining land at the back of the hall. We have already put in a community garden and a sensory garden, but there is a small bit of land we want to develop into a horse shoe pitch. There’s a small Meggars club in Knockananna, we just wanted to pass the tradition on to the younger people in the area.”

Meanwhile the Askinagap community are set to see a raft load of changes on the horizon. There will be an upgrade to the Community Hall’s boundary wall and improvements to disability access to the hall and its toilet facilities. New public lighting on the road in front of Askinagap Community Centre will also be installed and there will be new paving and marking in the car park, including age friendly and disabled spaces.

Local Councillor John Mullen said: “We are delighted that a number of projects in the area have successfully secured funding. It’s a fantastic result for the Askinagap and Knockananna communities. These are essential improvements to the area that will improve the quality of life for so many people in rural areas.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, added: “This funding will make a huge difference to the people of Askanagap, Kilpipe and Knockananna in terms of a safer public realm and more usable community facilities. I want to congratulate all of the groups involved and wish them success with their projects.”

The funding is part of the €7.4 million announced nationally for 175 sports clubs, schools and community groups across the country as part of the ‘Our Rural Future’ policy. Under the scheme grants of up to €50,000 are available to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister Humphreys said: “Every community is different and the people who know best what their town, village or parish needs are the people who live there. For that very reason I broadened the scope of the CLÁR Programme this year to allow for a much wider range of eligible projects.

“The response from communities across the country has been overwhelming and is evidenced by the diverse range and variety of successful projects under this year’s scheme. I am pleased to award funding to a record number of applications this year.”