Wicklow community centres and voluntary groups set to receive €6,564 to help with energy bills

Six community groups in Wicklow are set to receive a total of €6,564 in funding from the Government to assist with their energy bills over the winter period.

The funding has been allocated under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), which was launched last month in response to the rising cost of energy and the impact it is having on the sector.

The six successful Wicklow applicants include the Ballywaltrim Community Centre, which received €1,979 in funding, and the Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre, which was allocated €1,943.

The Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received €825, while the Avoca Community Hall (€772), Arklow Cancer Support (€676) and the Ashford Development Association CLG (€369) were also allocated funding under the scheme.

In total, 180 community centres and voluntary groups around the country stand to benefit from grants under first tranche of the scheme.

Commending the successful Wicklow applicants, Minister Simon Harris said: “I am happy to announce the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme’s first round of successful Wicklow applicants. The Government launched this scheme last month to respond to the rising cost of energy and the impacts this is having on community and voluntary organisations in Wicklow.

“I would like to congratulate the six Wicklow groups for their successful applications. This funding is well deserved, and I am committed to supporting these valuable organisations’ operations. Day in and day out, community and voluntary groups give up their free time, often to support the most vulnerable in our society, and any assistance provided has been well earned.

“I am in regular communication with a range of community and voluntary organisations across the County, and I know that this measure introduced as part of Budget 2023 will go to supporting these groups where and when it matters,” Minister Harris continued.

“I look forward to being able to continue my work on behalf of such organisations in collaboration with my colleagues in Government, in order to ensure that their work can continue uninterrupted for the rest of winter and into the future.”

Applications for the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme are still open and will remain so until January 20, 2023. Further tranches of funding are set to be announced in the coming weeks and any eligible organisations are urged to send in their applications before the closing date.