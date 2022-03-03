Wicklow communities urged to join National Spring Clean 2022

Rathdrum Trout Anglers and Rathdrum Tidy Towns took part in the National Spring Clean 2021

Plenty of groups of young people in County Wicklow took part in the National Spring Clean 2021.

Registrations are now open for the National Spring Clean 2022 and Wicklow communities are being encouraged to join.

The Spring Clean is Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign, and in 2021, a force of 2,500 Wicklow volunteers participated in organised clean-ups to show their support.

Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said: “This year represents a real opportunity for people to get together and help clean up our countryside and I would urge people to get involved.”

In 2021, the Spring Clean campaign took place between March and April and saw 5,543 groups register to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, which collected an estimated 3,000 tonnes of litter.

In the last 23 years 85,000 clean-ups have been organised, with volunteers dedicating a total of 12 million hours to removing 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

National Spring Clean Chairperson, Michael John O’Mahony said: “We have all been through some unprecedented times over the last two years, and have become more aware than ever before of our local areas.”

The National Spring Clean is also an opportunity for Wicklow volunteers to take community action for the local area.

The work of these communities enables the campaign to raise awareness about our consumption patterns and how the treatment of our waste has a substantial impact on the levels of emissions of several greenhouse gases which contribute to climate change.

Nicola Forde, Mars Wrigley Ireland Corporate Affairs Manager and supporter of the campaign said: “We have been working on litter reduction in Ireland for over fifteen years.

“While great progress has been made in that time there is a need for constant vigilance to ensure old habits don’t return.”

The National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities.

Furthermore, to celebrate International Women’s Day, the National Spring Clean programme will be sharing stories of women who have made a positive impact on our environment. They are calling the people of Wicklow to share their own stories about female volunteers via social media.

Visit www.nationalspringclean.org for more information and to request a free clean-up kit.