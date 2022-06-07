Wicklow clubs share €500,000 in sports capital funding

Over €500,000 in sports capital grants is to be shared by six clubs across Wicklow.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media allocated the grants under the appeals process for the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Funding of almost €120,00 was granted for an airdome over at Greystones Lawn Tennis Club. Dominican College in Wicklow Town has received over €180,000 for a new astroturf hockey pitch.

Lacken-Kilbride GAA Club were awarded €150,000 towards the construction costs of their club house, while Baltinglass AFC received over €74,000 for dressing rooms.

Over €21,481 was also allocated for renovation works at the Bray Sea Scouts' den.

Over 50 clubs across the county received over €3.7 million under the scheme in February.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I would like to congratulate all the successful clubs who have been awarded game changing funding under the appeals process.

“I have seen first-hand the huge difference that the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme has made throughout the county.

“The work these clubs do in improving not just the physical but also the mental health of young people is invaluable.

“This year’s funding has been the highest ever made because we recognise the hugely positive impact these clubs have on our communities.”