Wicklow clinches three Tidy Towns Gold Medals as Arklow wins Midlands and East region

Some of the many volunteers who have helped Arklow Tidy Towns acheive a Gold Medal: Ukrainians Valentina Pasko and Olga Burmak helping Eileen Gough and Jenny Watters earlier this year.

Wicklow Tidy Towns groups clinched an impressive haul of eight awards at the Supervalu Tidy Towns awards ceremony, held in the RDS in Dublin today.

Arklow Tidy Towns were among the big winners, achieving a County First award and a Gold Medal as well as coming out on top in the Midlands and East region, which includes Wicklow Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath

The Wicklow Town Tidy Towns group clinched a County Second and Gold Medal, while Greystones Tidy Towns secured a County Third award and a Gold Medal. Meanwhile, Baltinglass Tidy Towns scooped up Wicklow’s Endeavour Award.

Arklow’s victory in the overal Regional category is a significant boost the many volunteers who work across the Garden County to keep towns and villages in top condition.

Two of the overall winners on the day hailed from Cork. Rosscarbery, who were awarded the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Village, as well as Clonakility, who were crowned Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

The other Tidy Towns groups in receipt of major awards included Trim, Co Meath, who were awarded Ireland's Tidiest Large Town, and Ennis, Co Clare, who were judged to be Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Announcing the winners, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, said: “The level of competition was extremely high this year, with the third highest number of entries ever recorded. I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of Tidy Towns volunteer across the country.

"The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better places says so much about, your commitment an dedication to your community. Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring.”

The last overall winner from the Garden County was Aughrim Tidy Towns, who came out on top in 2007.