Wicklow Civil Defence revealed extent of assistance provided during pandemic at Council’s monthly meeting

ASSISTANT Civil Defence Officer Michael Carroll provided the elected members of Wicklow County Council with a presentation on the efforts of Wicklow Civil Defence at last Monday’s monthly Council meeting.

Wicklow Civil Defence is a volunteer-based organisation that supports front-line emergency services, including the Gardai, the HSE, the Fire Service, Local Authority and the Coast Guard, as well as assisting at local events in the community.

The Council's Civil Defence Officer, Michael Richardson, a full-time employee, is based in Greystones and there are 50 active members of Wicklow Civil Defence.

Mr Carroll said: “We are trained up in first-aid and provide cover for national and local events. We also provide drone support to the Fire Service, especially during wildlife fires on the mountains, which are becoming more common. We also have use of the E.M.I.L.Y Sonar platform for support in missing persons searches. It’s a remote-control sonar unit, and is one of only a few in this country.

“We have a fleet of jeeps and 4×4 vehicles which can respond to severe weather. We have six vehicles which are able to get up to any part of the country, no matter the weather conditions, and we also assist people who need medical treatment. We also support Wicklow County Council in times of severe flooding.”

Volunteers with Wicklow Civil Defence are also trained in map reading and casualty handling when involved in search and rescue operations, and are trained in water based search and recoveries as well.

During the Covid pandemic, 900 Wicklow Civil Defence members put in over 41,000 man hours.

Wicklow County Council’s Chief Executive, Brian Gleeson, paid tribute to the efforts of Wicklow Civil Defence in preparing the Arklow Coral Leisure Centre so it could accommodate refugees from Ukraine.

“The amount of work carried out in Arklow was phenomenal. The centre was set-up within a few hours and 2,000 man hours have already been put in by members of Wicklow Civil Defence to date.”

Cllr Peir Leonard shared her own families traumatic experience when her father went missing over 26 years ago..

“Unfortunately there was no equipment to find him and 26 years later we never had a burial. Usually when people go into water the chances of recovery are very minimal. It emphasises the need for funding for this equipment. I also know that my family aren’t the only family to have lost people in Arklow where no body was ever found.”

Cllr Miriam Murphy praised Wicklow Civil Defence for their efforts in helping those attending the Ardeen Home to attend a sports fete.

“Civil Defence were the organisation that started bringing you out of the Ardeen Home to a sports-fete. Before that they used to go in a horse box. Civil Defence gave these people dignity again and it’s amazing to see that the same passion and care is still ongoing. Also with the Ukraine Centre in Arklow, to see them setting it up within 24 to 48 hours was fantastic, and it simply couldn’t run without the Civil Defence.”

Cllr Ciaran Walsh commented; “I just finished reading a book by a member of a sub-aqua unit and he spoke about the difficulty with water searches. I think the E.M.I.L.Y Solar Platform is something he could have done with in his work.”

Cllr Aoife Kennedy Flynn stated: “I have to thank Wicklow Civil Defence for the support you give to some of our disability services, especially during time of difficult weather.”

Cllr John Mullen said: “The Civil Defence are very important to people in rural area, especially during periods of bad weather. I remember particularly during the big snow, Wicklow Civil Defence getting essential medical supplies and food out to people.”

Cllr John Snell said: “I always class the Civil Defence as unsung heroes. I know some friends who are involved, and I can tell you this is their passion.”