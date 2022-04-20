Wicklow Citizens Information here to help as student grant applications open

Wicklow Citizens Information has urged students to get in touch as the April opening date for new applications looms for the Student Grant Scheme.

This scheme is the main financial support scheme for students studying in Ireland and abroad. It is also known as the SUSI grant because the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) is the awarding authority for the Student Grant Scheme.

Student grants are divided into two main areas. First, maintenance grants that help students with their living costs and second, fee grants that pay tuition fees for students who do not qualify for the ‘Free Fees Scheme’.

Fee grants can also pay the student contribution and the cost of essential field trips.

To qualify for a student grant, applicants must meet all the conditions of the scheme. These include the following: nationality condition; residence condition; means test; and maximum period of grant assistance.

Applicants to the student grant scheme must also be attending an approved course of study

The student grant application process opens to all applicants from Thursday, April 28. Those already getting a student grant have been able to submit a renewal application to SUSI since March 10.

Martina Cronin, Development Manager, South Leinster Citizens Information Service/Co. Wicklow says that ”the service has been dealing with Student Grant queries over the years and we are always here to answer any queries you may have”.

For more information or to arrange an appointment , contact Bray Citizens Information Centre, 2 the Boulevard Shopping Centre, Quinsboro Road, Bray by calling 0818 07 6780 or emailing bray@citinfo.ie.

Alternatively, Arklow Citizens Information Centre is based at 73 Lower Main Street, Arklow, and can be contacted by calling 0818 07 6750 or by emailing arklow@citinfo.ie.

People can also call the Citizens Information Phone Service for free confidential advice on 0818 07 4000, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or visit their website at citizensinformation.ie for information.