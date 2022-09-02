Wicklow Citizens Information Centres say help is available as calls relating to 'imminent fuel poverty’

You can address queries or make an appointment through the Citizens Information Centres in Bray and Arklow.

WICKLOW Citizens Information Centres (CIC) have said they are now responding to an increase in calls from members of the public concerned over rising heating costs.

With people now facing the winter months with the expected continued rise in energy costs, information about supports are available at all local Citizens Information Centres.

Martina Cronin, Development Manager with Citizens Information Services in County Wicklow said: “Queries in relation to imminent fuel poverty concerns are now being responded to by our staff who can advise our clients of State supports to alleviate such costs.

“For anyone needing impartial, confidential, non-judgemental and informed advice and support, the Citizens Information Service (CIS) is here to assist you to apply for Fuel Allowance which is a payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months.

“Qualifying conditions have changed for the fuel allowance this year for certain groups. Are you one of the people who may benefit? We can provide you with up-to-date information on this scheme and assist you with filling in the form if needed.”

Applications are now being accepted and it is advised to apply for this payment as soon as possible to get your full entitlement. The rate of payment is €33 per week or it can be paid to you in two lump sums. The Fuel Allowance is paid from the end of September to April each year for 28 weeks.

You must reapply for the Fuel Allowance each year as long as your circumstances remain the same and you continue to get the same social welfare payment.

Michelle O’Hara, National Spokesperson for MABS said: “This is a perfect time to review your household budget, MABS Money Advisers are here to help you if you need it’. MABS, the State funded Money Advice and Budgeting Service offers a free and confidential service for those seeking guidance and support with money management and debt.”

Martina added that the Citizens Information Service is available for anyone needing their help.

“The service is free and confidential and that CIC are available for drop-ins, appointments or by telephone. I am pleased to say that we can speak to all of our clients without much delay,” she said.

Further information is available at www.citizensinformation.ie.

To find out the opening hours or if you would like us to address a specific query or to book an appointment with a member of the team please contact your local Citizens Information Centre in Bray CIC on 0818 07 6780 or Arklow CIC on 0818 07 6750, available from Monday to Friday.