Wicklow children’s bookshop tipped for two major British awards

Greystones bookshop and favourite among the County Wicklow town’s children, Halfway up the Stairs, has been was shortlisted in two award categories for the Bookseller’s British Book Awards 2023 - Children’s Bookseller of the Year and Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The store owned by Trish Hennessy is a big part of cultural and family life in Greystones and runs online book salons, as well as numerous in-person events. It has also been praised for the warm welcome it gives to Ukrainian refugees in the area.

The team at Halfway up the Stairs have a particular strength in creating fantastic window displays, which was noted by the judges.

Dawn Behan, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, said, “All at Bookselling Ireland would like to wish Trish the very best of luck in the finals of The Bookseller’s British Book Awards 2023.

"It is an incredible achievement to be shortlisted for these awards and we know Trish and Gráinne will do a fantastic job in representing Irish booksellers and bookshops at the Awards event in May.”

The awards will take place in London on May 15.