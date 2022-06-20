Wicklow CEO praises Kiltegan and Wicklow town for community awards performances

Members of the local Kiltegan community receiving their Pride of Place award.

WICKLOW County Council’s Chief Executive Brian Gleeson passed on his congratulations to Kiltegan and Wicklow town for their performances in the All-Ireland Community Awards and the Irish Litter Against Litter league (IBAL).

Last month Kiltegan won a prestigious Pride of Place Award in the population 0-300 category, with judges drawing attention to years of hard work carried out by local volunteers.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council, Mr Gleeson said: “I have to congratulate Kiltegan on their Pride of Place award. It’s a great acknowledgement of the wonderful work carried out in the community.”

Last week it was announced that Wicklow town had finished seventh out of 40 towns in the latest IBAL survey, deeming the county town cleaner than European norms.

“I have to thank all the Wicklow Municipal District and Council staff, and Wicklow Tidy Towns. It’s great recognition of all their hard work,” added Mr Gleeson.

Cllr Shay Cullen, the Cathaoirleach, proposed that the Council write a letter to Wicklow Tidy Towns congratulating them on their efforts.

Cllr Gail Dunne commented: “Out of the ten categories in the IBAL report, Wicklow town got an A in nine of them, and the one lower grade will be sorted out soon. I want to thank Wicklow Tidy Towns and the staff of Wicklow Municipal District.”

He also passed on his congratulations to Katie Dempsey of Aqualicense, a company that that provides consultation, planning, legal compliance and project delivery services for firms in the aquaculture and offshore renewable energy industries, and which won the overall prize at this year's National Enterprise Awards.