Wicklow businesswoman turns ghostbuster to hunt local ghoul for sick children

Nadia, second from right, and her Ghostbusters team ready to spring into action.

A local businesswoman has turned ghostbuster in aid of Health Ireland’s ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Halloween campaign to try to track down a lively ghost who has been causing havoc across Wicklow.

Locals describe the ghost suddenly appearing ‘out of nowhere’, laughing at their screams and mischievously chasing them back and forth.

Neasa Clissman of Clissman’s Family Farm said the ghost “literally had a field day” scattering pumpkins around their Pumpkin Patch, created specially for the Family Halloween Experience.

“We are all exhausted as we have to stay on 24-hour ghost watch right up to Halloween,” said Neasa.

Ashford resident Joanne Stapleton was out walking her dog when the ghost crept up on her and “screamed like a banshee”.

Mounting public pressure has led Wicklow Cathaoirleach Tommy Annesley to call in ghostbusters to put a stop to the ghostly antics that have local residents constantly on edge and jumping at their own shadows.

Cllr Annesley said: “This decision was not taken lightly. Wicklow has always been a ghost-friendly county. Why do you think the most haunted building in Ireland, Wicklow Gaol, is in Co. Wicklow?”

It has been revealed that the International Ghostbusters Headquarters and the classic Ghostbusters ‘Ecto-1’ car is actually located in County Wicklow, on the grounds of local business, Ashford Motors where business owner, Nadia Cali, moonlights as a ghostbuster.

“Even our presence is reassuring for the public. Drivers honk their horns to cheer us on and passers-by give us the thumbs-up. They know we have the situation under control,” said Nadia.

Nadia is confident the ghost will be captured by Halloween and promises to post regular updates on Ashford Motors social media.

The Ghostbusters have come on board to capture the Wicklow Ghost to raise funds for sick children at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly hospitals as part of Health Ireland’s ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Halloween campaign.

Ashford Motors will be making a donation on behalf of the Ghostbusters and encourages individuals who appreciate not having the living daylights scared out of them to also make a small donation.

More information on #TrickOrTreat4SickChildren is available at www.childrenshealth.ie/trick-or treat/