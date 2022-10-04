Wicklow

Wicklow boy Hugh Landy (14) summits tallest mountain in north Africa – ‘Everest here we come!’

Hugh Landy plants a Wicklow flag at the summit of Mount Toubkal.
Donal and Hugh Landy at the 'iron pyramid' at the peak of the mountain.
The expedition group included climbers from Britain, Canada and Germany.
The soaring north African heat reached the high 40's.
Hugh's climbing group were resupplied by mule.
Hydration, hydration, hydration.
A view of the group's makeshift camp site.

Hugh Landy plants a Wicklow flag at the summit of Mount Toubkal.

Hugh Landy plants a Wicklow flag at the summit of Mount Toubkal.

Donal and Hugh Landy at the 'iron pyramid' at the peak of the mountain.

Donal and Hugh Landy at the 'iron pyramid' at the peak of the mountain.

The expedition group included climbers from Britain, Canada and Germany.

The expedition group included climbers from Britain, Canada and Germany.

The soaring north African heat reached the high 40's.

The soaring north African heat reached the high 40's.

Hugh's climbing group were resupplied by mule.

Hugh's climbing group were resupplied by mule.

Hydration, hydration, hydration.

Hydration, hydration, hydration.

A view of the group's makeshift camp site.

A view of the group's makeshift camp site.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

The summit of north Africa's highest peak is not where you would typically expect to find a 14-year old Irish boy, but then again, Hugh Landy from Arklow is no ordinary teenager.

The adventure-loving climber set out for Mount Toubkal, in Morocco, last month with his father Donal and a group of six other highly experienced adventures. After flying into Marrakesh, the group took a couple of days to acclimatise before leaving the 49C heat behind and making the 40 mile trip to Toubkal base camp.

