Wicklow boy Hugh Landy (14) summits tallest mountain in north Africa – ‘Everest here we come!’

The summit of north Africa's highest peak is not where you would typically expect to find a 14-year old Irish boy, but then again, Hugh Landy from Arklow is no ordinary teenager.

The adventure-loving climber set out for Mount Toubkal, in Morocco, last month with his father Donal and a group of six other highly experienced adventures. After flying into Marrakesh, the group took a couple of days to acclimatise before leaving the 49C heat behind and making the 40 mile trip to Toubkal base camp.

Known locally as ‘Jebel Toubkal’, Mount Toubkal is the highest mountain in north Africa, standing at 13,671ft tall. Located in the High Atlas Mountains, the greatest mountain range of north Africa, the remote area and its culturally colourful Berber villages have remained unchanged for centuries.

Hugh’s expedition group climbed for more than two days, with the first involving a testing four-hour trek to a mountain refuge where they spent the night. As Hugh explained, the gruelling climb was made all the more difficult by the rough terrain, soaring temperatures and, in particular, the energy sapping humidity.

“It was tough going for sure, but doable,” said Hugh nonchalantly. “But the worst part by far was the heat and humidity. I made the decision to see a personal trainer in the weeks leading up to the trip, and I’m so glad that I did. You would really want to be well-prepared for this.”

The group’s two-day ascent took them through remote villages, that are built into the steep valley sides, which act as re-supply hubs for the many mules that ferry supplies back and forth to climbers.

When the group summited, on day three of their ascent, Hugh proudly planted a Wicklow flag next to the large, iron, pyramidal structure that marks the peak of the mountain. The Blackrock College student had climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo and Mount Brandon in Kerry, but this was a whole other level of personal achievement.

“It was a fantastic trip, and the other climbers were really friendly with me, even though I was a lot younger,” Hugh said. “They were from Britain, Canada and Germany, so language wasn’t an issue. After we had set up our tents in camp every night, they’d tell me their stories about trips to Everest, Machu Picchu and Kilimanjaro.

“I have my eyes on Everest now. It’s something I’ll definitely be doing in the future.”

Adventure is indeed in the Landy DNA. As Hugh’s father Donal recently discovered, the family are descendants of the famous Australian long-distance runner, John Landy. In 1954, the Melbourne-born athlete became the second man, after Roger Bannister, to achieve a sub-4-minute mile, at an international meet in Turku, Finland.

He is however perhaps more famous, particularly among hardcore adventurers, for setting the post-WW2 record for crossing the notoriously difficult Kokoda Trail in Papua new Guinea. John completed the 156km journey, which mostly consists of treacherous overland terrain, in just four days.

Inspired by his ancestors achievements, Donal made the long journey to the south-western Pacific island more than a decade ago, where he too completed the trail. He has since climbed some of the most challenging mountains in the world, including Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Everest.

After touching back down on Irish soil after his latest excursion with his son, Donal explained that the Landy lust for adventure has been revealed to him through their wide reaching family roots.

“I learned all about the connection quite by accident, after my mother died,” Donal began. “I was going through her papers and I found a newspaper article that linked our family to John Landy. So, I thought myself: I’m going to do Kokoda too. I think every generation of the family is going to do it now!”

Donal went on to explain that Hugh is also a distant relative of Anthony "Bronco" McLoughlin, who was an Irish actor, stuntman, and animal trainer. Born in Curragh, Co Kildare, McLoughlin had roles in Star Wars (1977), Superman (1978), the James Bond movie 'A View to a Kill', Rambo III, Total Recall and Gangs of New York.

Bronco passed away in Ashford, Co Wicklow, at the age of 80 in 2019, just a few short years after the screen star was inducted into the Stuntmen's Hall of Fame. Indeed, that devil-may-care attitude is stitched right into the Landy genetic code.

“Mount Toubkal is no walk in the park, but Hugh was well able for it,” a proud Donal continued. “It was so hot, we questioned whether it was even safe enough to continue with our plan. It was so abnormally hot, even for north Africa.

“I’m just delighted that Hugh was able to handle it. In terms of personal development, it’s just great for him, a real growing experience. Sure, he’s all talk now – he can’t wait to go to Everest!”

Relieved to have her husband and eldest son back on Irish soil, Hugh’s mother Claire said, “Hugh is the kind of child that needs a lot of stimulation. If you were to bring him on a beach holiday, it’s not that he would turn his nose up at it, but we live in Arklow – we have fabulous beaches here.

“That just doesn’t float his boat. He has his father’s adventurous spirit.”

Hugh is already looking to the future and is eagerly anticipating his next excursion with his father – a 16-day tour of south India in October.

“The Morocco trip came a bit out of the blue, but I was on-board from day one,” Hugh said. “My dad didn’t have to ask me twice. He is always looking for adventure, or any excuse to get away really!

“I can’t wait to see India and experience all the culture there,” Hugh said. “After that, who knows where we’ll be off to next! Knowing us, it won’t be long before we’re planning the next one. Everest here we come!”