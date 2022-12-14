Wicklow boy (10) endures 22-month wait for new wheelchair

It was a joyous but sobering occasion for Leo Dixon and his family last month as the plucky ten-year-old from Wicklow finally received his new wheelchair after a frustrating 22 month wait.

Arklow native Leo has a rare form of Bethlem myopathy muscular dystrophy, which is a progressive muscle wasting disease. There are currently only 170 cases in the world, but Leo suffers from an even rarer, unique variation.

The intrepid Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir student has lost a lot of his mobility over the past couple of years. When he developed the need for a wheelchair in 2021, Leo received a second-hand manual wheelchair, through Enable Ireland, which was intended to be a stopgap solution.

As days turned into weeks, and weeks into months, Leo’s mother Susan began to campaign for a new wheelchair and petitioned councillors and TDs to rally to her cause. Now that the protracted affair is finally at an end, Susan said that her family’s exuberance has been tainted somewhat by their experiences with the HSE’s interminable processes.

“Yes, we’re delighted to finally have the wheelchair, of course we are,” Susan said. “But I still think to myself: ‘My son wouldn’t have this wheelchair now if I didn’t kick up a fuss!’. It’s crazy that the HSE left my child in that old wheelchair for so long.

“Leo got his original chair back in 2021. It was an inadequate then, a basic model that couldn’t be operated independently. Enable Ireland loaned it to us, which we really appreciated, but it was only supposed to be a temporary solution.

“We had waited about 10 or 11 months for news about funding, before we eventually got a seating appointment,” Susan continued. “The last wheelchair Leo had was in bits by then. He couldn’t propel it himself, which was a probably a good thing in hindsight, because it had no breaks anyway At this stage, he was completely dependent on people pushing him around, which was extremely demoralising for him.

“So, the seating appointment took place in January 2022. In April I attended a meeting where I enquired about where we were in the process. To my shock, I was told that the paper work was still sitting on somebody’s desk – because it had been assigned to someone who was on leave. Nothing had been done. We thought we were nine weeks into the process, but we hadn’t even started it.”

Susan’s application for funding was filed with the HSE by the end of that week but, soon thereafter, she was informed that there would be a 16 to 20 week wait for the HSE’s decision. Mother of three Susan gave it six weeks, then started to make some calls.

Having become disillusioned with the “snail’s pace” workings of the HSE, Susan embarked on a personal crusade, enlisting the support of Arklow Councillor Peir Leonard, Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore and Wexford TD Deputy Verona Murphy along the way. Together, they brought Leo in to Leinster House, where Deputy Murphy read out Susan’s email about the need for better disability services for Irish children.

“We persevered and got through to the HSE,” Susan beamed proudly. “Verona Murphy was the one who caught on to Leo’s story first, because I spoke at a couple of FUSS Ireland (Families Unite for Services and Support) rallies in Enniscorthy about the lack of services.

“I had never talked about Leo’s situation to anybody before the day Verona and I spoke. I was just so angry that day, after hearing the other parent’s horror stories. I thought to myself: ‘If I actually don’t speak about this, no-one is going to know. Nobody will know just how bad the services are’.

“To leave a child in a wheelchair from February 2021, right the way through to January of the following year, only to then again leave him in a wheelchair that, in the HSE’s own words was “not fit for purpose and a health and safety risk” - I can only conclude that they just didn’t have an alternative for me.”

By the time the Dixons secured funding in May, Leo had grown and needed to be fitted for his wheelchair again. Susan had hoped that Leo would have his new chair in time for the start of school in September, but delivery and manufacturing issues with the bespoke BATEC power system further delayed its arrival.

“In the end, we got the new one on October 17, but it had to go back to the company in Spain again on November 8, to get fitted with the BATEC system – which basically turns the wheelchair into a mobility hand bike,” Susan explained. “We didn’t get the whole thing back until around November 22.

“We’re thankful to finally have it, but what still gets me is, whenever we bring up the delays, the attitude from the HSE seems to always be: ‘Oh, well, that’s just how long it takes’.

“Listen, no parent just wakes up in the morning and decides to apply for a wheelchair. But, if you have your report from your occupational therapist (OT) or physical therapist, that should be enough to get going. It shouldn’t take 6 weeks, or 16 weeks, or 20 weeks for that funding to be approved.

“My son is ten now, he was nine when we started this process,” Susan continued. “He’s at an age now when he needs his independence. At his school tour last year, he had to be wheeled around by the SNA (Special Needs Assistant) - no child wants to be stuck with the teachers and the SNA.

“I have to say, Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir have been amazing from day one. They make everything completely inclusive and he’s never left out. He found it very difficult to take part in some things but, where the school could, they have adapted and changed.

“It is has been tough accepting that my son has lost a lot of his mobility, most of which I believe he has lost due to the sheer lack of services he has had access to over the past couple of years.”

Speaking candidly, Susan was extremely critical of the lack of OT and physiotherapy services that have been available to Leo in Arklow, directing the bulk of her frustrations squarely at the HSE’s Children's Disability Network Team (CDNT) scheme.

The scheme was introduced by the HSE last year to provide supports to children with complex needs and has been the source of much debate of late. HSE figures released earlier this year showed that there were more than 17,000 parents still waiting on initial contact from their local CDNT in May. In August, a spokesperson for the HSE confirmed that up to 28 per cent of staff positions within CDNTs are currently vacant.

“Leo has had basically no physiotherapy and no OT appointments for a number of years,” Susan said. “Since I went public, we have had a few OT appointments, but I have to travel to Greystones for them. It’s not ideal, but I don’t have a choice – Leo needs consistent physiotherapy.

“When the CDNTs were created in September last year Leo had just had surgery on his neck. It required a lot of physiotherapy and we were assured he we would get it. But we had just six appointments before the rest were cancelled, and now it’s looking like that surgery is going to have to be repeated.

“Nowadays, services have just stopped completely. Leo’s physio is always out sick, he has no OT and no speech and language therapist. My son has no team at the moment. It feel like, since the

creation of the CDNTs, some kids have just been forgotten about. The lack of staffing across the board is just not acceptable. If the HSE think these wait times are okay – they’re not.”

Having overcome so many hurdles, Susan and the rest of the Dixon clan – including husband Eóin and daughters Layla and Mollie – can at long last look forward to a future where Leo has a richer quality of life.

Keen to highlight the joy that she has experienced over the past few weeks, Susan said that seeing Leo’s eyes light up on a Sunday morning was something she wasn’t sure she’d ever witness again.

“Leo used to do the Junior Park Run in Arklow all the time,” Susan said. “He would walk 2k, but he obviously can’t any more. He had to be pushed around in the old chair which, to be honest, he didn’t enjoy. You could see that he wanted to do it himself. There was no sense of personal achievement in it for him.

“Now he can do it himself, that’s why the wheelchair is so important and why the wait was so frustrating. Leo looks forward to the Park Run now and his plan is to do the every week, which is so amazing to see.

“It’s little moments like that, and seeing the new wheelchair arrive, that I feel so indebted to people like Peir Leonard, Jennifer Whitmore and Verona Murphy for. A special thanks has to go to Stephen Oakes at Enable Ireland, who went above and beyond to help Leo throughout. Thank you all for helping get my son’s life back on track.”