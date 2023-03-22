Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Wicklow bids farewell to retiring Supt McCarthy at Golf Club bash

Declan McCarthy pictured with his wife Patricia and daughters Orla and Katie at his retirement party at Wicklow Golf Club. Expand
Superintendent Declan McCarthy leaves Wicklow Garda Station for the last time. Expand
Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes with Declan McCarthy. Expand
Garda Catherine O'Rourke presents Patricia McCarthy with a bouquet of flowers. Expand
Declan McCarthy pictured with Members of National Executive Committee of Superintendents Association. Expand
Nicky Crennan and Declan McCarthy. Expand
Inspector Tom Barret, Pat Ward, Mick Walsh, Supts Tony Twomey and Brian O'Keefe. Expand
John Gill, Inspector Colm Corrigan, Sergeant John Fitzpatrick and Garda Claire O'Dwyer. Expand
Mary Aldridge and Mary Burbage. Expand
Gardai Orla Tobin, Sarah Boland and Mary O'Dwyer. Expand
Chief Superintendent Sorcha Fitzpatrick, Inspector Rona Barker and Supt Pat Connell. Expand
Oana Zaharia, Brenda Zaidel, Nicci O'Brien, Winifred Harbourne and Michelle Doyle-Hickey. Expand

Close

Declan McCarthy pictured with his wife Patricia and daughters Orla and Katie at his retirement party at Wicklow Golf Club.

Declan McCarthy pictured with his wife Patricia and daughters Orla and Katie at his retirement party at Wicklow Golf Club.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy leaves Wicklow Garda Station for the last time.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy leaves Wicklow Garda Station for the last time.

Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes with Declan McCarthy.

Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes with Declan McCarthy.

Garda Catherine O'Rourke presents Patricia McCarthy with a bouquet of flowers.

Garda Catherine O'Rourke presents Patricia McCarthy with a bouquet of flowers.

Declan McCarthy pictured with Members of National Executive Committee of Superintendents Association.

Declan McCarthy pictured with Members of National Executive Committee of Superintendents Association.

Nicky Crennan and Declan McCarthy.

Nicky Crennan and Declan McCarthy.

Inspector Tom Barret, Pat Ward, Mick Walsh, Supts Tony Twomey and Brian O'Keefe.

Inspector Tom Barret, Pat Ward, Mick Walsh, Supts Tony Twomey and Brian O'Keefe.

John Gill, Inspector Colm Corrigan, Sergeant John Fitzpatrick and Garda Claire O'Dwyer.

John Gill, Inspector Colm Corrigan, Sergeant John Fitzpatrick and Garda Claire O'Dwyer.

Mary Aldridge and Mary Burbage.

Mary Aldridge and Mary Burbage.

Gardai Orla Tobin, Sarah Boland and Mary O'Dwyer.

Gardai Orla Tobin, Sarah Boland and Mary O'Dwyer.

Chief Superintendent Sorcha Fitzpatrick, Inspector Rona Barker and Supt Pat Connell.

Chief Superintendent Sorcha Fitzpatrick, Inspector Rona Barker and Supt Pat Connell.

Oana Zaharia, Brenda Zaidel, Nicci O'Brien, Winifred Harbourne and Michelle Doyle-Hickey.

Oana Zaharia, Brenda Zaidel, Nicci O'Brien, Winifred Harbourne and Michelle Doyle-Hickey.

/

Declan McCarthy pictured with his wife Patricia and daughters Orla and Katie at his retirement party at Wicklow Golf Club.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

A fond farewell was bid to Superintendent Declan McCarthy on Thursday at his well-attended retirement party held in Wicklow Golf Club.

He retires after 41 years of dedicated service as a member of An Garda Síochána. He served as Superintendent of the Wicklow Division since 2019, having started his role as a Garda in Wexford in 1982, before moving to Wicklow that same year.

For a period he was part of the Garda IT Section and he was Sergeant in charge of Wicklow Garda Station from 2005 to 2010 and served as an Inspector in Bray from 2010 to 2015 and Superintendent in Naas from 2015 to 2019, before returning to Wicklow town to take on the role of Superintendent for the Wicklow District.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said: “I congratulate Declan on his retirement on behalf of all my fellow councillors.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

“He was a great support to us during his time as Superintendent and he was always very proactive in his approach to everything.

“He was held in the highest of respect and we look forward to working alongside his successor.”

Speaking ahead of his retirement party, Declan thanked all the Gardaí he served alongside over the past 41 years and also offered thanks to other blue light services for their support, such as the Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue, RNLI and Fire Services, as Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Municipal District.

He also offered his thanks to the local community for making him feel so welcome since his arrival in Wicklow.

Declan was joined by family and friends for his retirement bash, which was also attended by some of the now retired Gardai he served alongside, including representatives of the National Executive Committee of Superintendents Association.

Privacy