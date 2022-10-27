Wicklow-based writer wins €4,000 in RTÉ Short Story competition

'Fire Starter' by Wicklow town’s Alan McCormick has won €4,000 by coming second in RTÉ’s Short Story competition.

The announcement was made by Ferdia Mac Anna at a special RTÉ Radio 1 Arena RTÉ Short Story Special live event hosted by Sean Rocks in the Pavillion Theatre Dun Laoghaire and broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1.

Alan McCormick was born in Kenya and has lived most of his life in England, but moved to Wicklow town with his wife and daughters three years ago. He’s held many diverse jobs in his time including: hospital porter, nurse, political researcher, actor and as a writer in residence.

He has been working on a memoir, and recently completed his second story collection, as well as a book of comic illustrated shorts with artist Jonny Voss.

Speaking about his now award-winning short story, ‘Fire Starter’, Alan said: “I suffered from a long-term illness in the late 1980s and 1990s. I tried healing, and, though I wasn’t religious I used to sometimes go to a Quaker Retreat

"Once I met a quiet man in the grounds who calmly told me that he’d ‘raised his hand to fell a forest and sent lightning to set fire to the fallen trees.’ His companion at the retreat said ‘No, you didn’t, don’t talk silly.’ And the man replied, ‘Okay I didn’t,’ and then turned to me with a smile and said, ‘But you know I did, don’t you?’ Another time, after being in hospital, I ended up in a recuperation nursing home during the damp squib of 1999’s solar eclipse.

"These experiences stayed locked away for nearly two decades but when the phrase ‘Theo thinks he’s Christ’ popped into my head, I had an opening line for a story and an imaginary character ready to disrupt a familiar time and place.”

Ferdia Mac Anna, one of the judges, said of the story: "A deeply bizarre, dramatic excursion into bad behaviour, mental delusion and disturbing rituals as perpetrated by strange, unfettered characters. Absolutely nothing here is normal and the world is a better place for it. Listening to this original tale is like being on stage in the middle of a glorious post-punk anthem by your favourite band."

Set up in 1986 to honour writer and broadcaster Francis MacManus, the RTÉ Short Story Competition has been an important launch pad for new and emerging writers in Ireland.

Past winners and shortlisted writers include Claire Keegan, Danielle McLaughlin, Anthony Glavin, Chris Binchy, Nuala O’Connor, Liz Nugent, Colin Walsh, Stephen Walsh, Austin Duffy and Sarah Gilmartin. Details of next year's competition will be released at www.rte.ie/writing in early 2023.

The top prize was awarded to 'Big Why, Little Why' by Brendan Killeen, who received €5,000.