Wicklow axe thrower is hitting all the right targets

CEOLA McGowan of Roundwood has just returned from competing in the UK Axe Throwing Open before heading off to participate in the World Championships next year.

Ceola is a three-time Irish Open winner and recently represented Ireland in the German Open, where she won the double throw bit axe throwing event, as well as best international thrower for both women and men, while also coming first in the international team event for men and women.

Ceola has already collected numerous prizes for her prowess in a sport she only found out existed in 2018.

“The way I was introduced to axe throwing was so random,” she said.

“I was doing a Masters in Dun Laoghaire on TV and Radio Broadcasting and we got some external help from students for a project we were working on. While we were finishing up one day, one of the students said she was going out to the woods in Newtownmountkennedy to do some axe throwing. I was intrigued and asked her if anyone could do it, and she told me it was actually ladies night. It was the most random introduction imaginable.”

Ceola drove down to Newtownmountkennedy where she was introduced to other members of Wicklow Axe Throwers, and was taught how to properly throw an axe. She soon purchased her own axe and only months later took part in the first ever Irish Open held in Greenan.

“I just decided to go for it. There is a great support network involved within the axe throwing community, and we are like one big family. It’s a great way to make lots of friends.

"Since I started I have made friends from Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, the UK and Scotland. It’s quite a technical sport but you don’t require massive strength, like some people seem to think.”

Ceola was the only Wicklow Axe Thrower to compete in the recent German Open, where she formed a team with two other women. They finished first in the international team event, while Ceola won the overall titles for best woman international and for the overall men and women’s event.

“I was completely speechless,” said Ceola.

“Daniel Hedberg was competing and he was the 2018 and 2019 World Champion, so to compete against him and actually win was amazing.”

Ceola also won the Irish Opens held in 2019, 2020 and 2021, with Galway due to the host the 2022 Irish Open. Sponsorship plays a major role in Ceola being able to travel and compete at different events in Ireland and Europe.

“I took part in the World Championships held in Sweden in 2019, where I finished fourth. I am originally from Sligo and a local company from there offered sponsorship.

"At the moment myself and a colleague are designing a t-shirt which we will be wearing in our videos and during competition and training. Companies or businesses can buy a spot on the t-shirts and we will bear their logo.”

She recently took part in the UK Open for the first time, where she managed to win the overall title and the ladies event.

She added: “It was a great experience and I was delighted with the results.”

Anyone who would be interested in sponsoring Ceola can contact her on 085 1207749.