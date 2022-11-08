Wicklow athlete Mary Nolan-Hickey is the only woman who has completed all 41 Dublin City Marathons

From left: Michele Geoghegan with Jean Molloy, Mary Nolan-Hickey, Eugene Doherty, Rachel Cole, Alison Behan and Betty Byrne, the group completed the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2022 pictured outside the Coral Leisure Centre in Arklow on Saturday.

Thumbs up from Mary Nolan-Hickey who has completed all the Dublin Marathon's to date with her medal.

Having recently completed her 41st Dublin City Marathon, iconic Arklow woman Mary Hickey-Nolan has been reflecting on the collective achievements of the talented group of Wicklow athletes that took part.

In preparation for this year’s event Mary chartered a 16-seater bus to the nation’s capital, then packed it with people from the Arklow area that she had trained with and admired throughout her glittering career.

The well-known runner is the only woman to have finished all 41 marathons and, at the last official marathon in 2019, she was one of just 13 people who had completed all 39 previous races who were honoured before the event got underway.

Mary ran a fine race (as per usual), overcoming any pre-race injury doubts she had to record an impressive time of 05:41:23.

On a day of stellar performances by Wicklow athletes, Alan Duffy, who works for Coral Leisure centre, ran a rapid personal best of 02:41:57. Indeed, according to Mary, her local Parnell Athletic Club also had some wonderful results.

Speaking to this newspaper after the race, Mary said that she was thrilled with her competitive time, but even more overjoyed by the awesome performances of runners from the Garden County.

“Everyone on the bus to Dublin got through the race quite well, and we were all happy with our own individual performances,” Mary said. “Alan Duffy, who travelled up to Dublin with us, did particularly well. I was very happy with my own time, I wasn’t expecting that I would even make the cut off to be honest! But, it went much better on the day than I thought it would.”

“The crowd was fantastic, and played such a huge role as always. They really keep you going. I was delighted that my knee injury held up and the energy levels held up. It was a really enjoyable day in general though. I brought my phone with me to record the day, because, you never know, this could be my last one.

“I’ll go again next year, God willing,” Mary added. “If I can stay injury free and keep the fitness up, why not?”