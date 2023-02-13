Wicklow arts space among those awarded funding under €695,000 scheme

The Signal Arts Centre in Bray is among the 30 arts studios and workspaces across Ireland to benefit from an Arts Council fund worth more than €695,000.

The Visual Artists Workspace Scheme supports artists' workspaces throughout the country to provide the best possible working environment for visual artists and, where feasible, to enable a level of subsidy for the artists working within these spaces.

Funding totalling €695,774 will be distributed to 30 studios/workspaces across 13 counties, supporting facilities for 950 visual artists across Ireland. This is an increase on 839 individuals and €460,000 funding in 2022, which represents a 50pc year-on-year.

Among those funded is the Signal Arts Centre, which is set to receive €22,800.

Additionally, three new organisations established in 2022 have received a contribution for 2023: ^ (caret) in Leitrim (€9,500), "an Chead Tine" Art Organisation in Kilkenny (€7,500) and The Gentian Press in Clare (€7,500). There are an additional two new applicants to this scheme who will receive funding for 2023: Burgh Quay Studios, Dublin (€9,637) and Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co. Louth (€11,300).

A4 Sounds in Dublin and Sample Studios and Backwater Artists Group in Cork each received the maximum grant of €50,000, while The Darkroom (Dublin), Goma Gallery Of Modern Art (Waterford) and Engage Art Studios (Galway) received €40,000.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said: “Artists need good spaces to work in and the studios/workspaces supported through this scheme represent a key component of the critical infrastructure for the visual arts nationally. I’m delighted that we can increase our support by over 50% this year compared to the 2022 funding amount

"The scheme, combined with a number of studio and workspace facilities supported through Strategic Funding and Arts Grants, is one of many important funding supports that the Arts Council provides for visual artists working in Ireland today.

"Supporting existing workspaces like this is part of our bigger vision which includes the development of a campus for artists at Odlums Flour Mills, a groundbreaking project we’re currently working on with Dublin Port and Grafton Architects.”