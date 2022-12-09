Wicklow Arts Office to accept applications for three funding schemes

WICKLOW Arts Office will accept applications for 2023 arts funding from Monday, January 9 through to Monday, February 27.

Established to support artists, festivals, communities, arts participation and art form development, these schemes form part of a wider set of actions initiated or supported by Wicklow County Council.

Applications will be accepted for three schemes – the Artist Award Scheme, the Artists and Communities Award Scheme and the Arts Festival Awards Scheme.

The purpose of these schemes is to support quality practice and public participation in the arts in County Wicklow. Professional artists working in any art forms, discipline or genre are eligible to apply.

The purpose of the Artist Award Scheme is to assist artists in the development of their practice. Awards to date have been offered to artists at all stages of their careers and who live in or are originally from County Wicklow.

The Artist Award Scheme has supported professional artists to develop or realise a particular body of work and/or to undertake professional development to that end.

Professional practicing artists working in any art form, discipline or genre are eligible to apply to this scheme. Proposals have included participation on short-term courses, residencies, specialist workshops, mentorship programmes.

The award has been used to ‘buy time’ to develop or research a new body of work or to contribute to the costs of participation in a residency or other professional development programme or opportunity. Applications to fund third-level or on-going study are ineligible.

Participation and access are core strategic objectives of the Wicklow Arts Office. This collaboration fund will enable artists and communities to engage in arts activity, to explore their creativity, to interact and exchange ideas with others and to embark on new learning journeys.

Wicklow County Council welcomes applications from all art forms including film, music, visual arts, theatre, dance, literature, architecture, animation, performance, circus, traditional arts, film, music and drama.

Artists, prior to making this application, are required to have already approached a community group and have their full agreement to collaborate in the project.

The purpose of the Arts Festival Awards Scheme is to support programming and development of arts festivals in County Wicklow. It is the intention of this award to fund, in full or in part, a particular aspect of a Festival’s development plan or programme for 2023.

In order to apply just visit https://www.wicklow.ie/living/services/arts-heritage-archives/arts/funding-support-opportunities/arts-act-funding.