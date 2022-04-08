Wicklow artists contribute to online auction for Jack and Jill

Buyers have no clue who the artist is until the sale is completed.

Pictured is artist Sarah Eva Manson from Redcross, one of the 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale.

A total of 43 artists from the Garden County have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito so unique is the fact that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

Among the Wicklow artists taking part this year are Don Conroy from Wicklow town, Derval Freeman from Kilmacanogue, Sarah Eva Manson and Andrew Manson from Redcross, and Lorraine Whelan, Noli Russell Klein and Nóirín Dodd from Bray.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for 13 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions across the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is.

Artist Don Conroy will be familiar to any generation who grew watching RTÉ’s The Den and has inspired countless numbers of young people to get creative. He is fully supporting Incognito for another year.

“At the moment my art centres around a Zen Nature theme. It’s all about exploring a sense of mystery in the world around us,” said Don.

“That said, I do try to do something a little bit different for Incognito. Don’t want to give the game away too easily. What I love about Incognito is that it introduces art to people who perhaps have never been to an art gallery or even thought about art

" Incognito opens up art to a new avenue of exploration, and it is so much more accessible and affordable. People are able to purchase something original, while also supporting Jack and Jill families to stay together at home. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, commented: “There’s something very special about Incognito which turns art into a real currency for care. On the one hand, we have hugely talented artists who are so generous in donating their art to Jack and Jill.

"On the other hand, we have members of the public who really want to purchase that art and to support our families at the same time. Each piece of art is part of a bigger story and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. This year, we are proud to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jack and Jill and today we are supporting more families than at any time in our history.

“This fundraiser means that as a charity Jack and Jill keeps going by funding and providing care for the children we support at home, in their community, where they belong.”

A number of artistic musicians are also backing this year’s campaign, including the talents of Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, and singer/songwriters Samantha Mumba, Lyra, Damien Dempsey and Robert Grace.

The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30 a.m.