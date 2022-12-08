Wicklow and Arklow Harbours awarded more than €1million in funding

THE Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will provide funding totalling €1,042,150 for eight projects taking place at the harbours in Wicklow town and Arklow.

The funding is included in the second tranche of the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme (BALAMI) 2022 – 2023.

In order to optimise the opportunity presented by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to help the seafood sector adapt to the impacts of Brexit though modernised public marine facilities, the Department decided to increase the funding rate offered in this scheme to a maximum of 95 per cent of the eligible projects.

All projects approved under the scheme will benefit from this rate; the remaining 5 per cent must be provided by the local authority from its own resources.

The Department will provide €47,500 for Wicklow Harbour navigation aids, refurbishment and upgrade works. The total cost is €52,000, with Wicklow County Council providing the rest.

€49,400 has been allocated toward a pontoon at the South Quay, with a total cost of €52,000. €114,000 will be provided for the development of additional open quay space at the North Quay, with the total cost reaching €120,000.

€142,500 in funding from the Department will be used to repair the existing harbour walls, at a total cost of €145,000.

The total cost of the development of pontoon and safety works at the Arklow Harbour is €200,000, with the Department allocating €190,000. The Department will also provide €95,000 in funding toward the development of welfare facilities, with a total cost of €100,000. €308,750 will be provided for the construction of storage facilities at South Quay, costing in total €325,000. €95,000 has been allocated for storage facilities at South Quay, costing in total €100,000.

Minister Simon Harris said: “I welcome this massive investment into Wicklow’s maritime sector, which will help those in the industry to adapt to the challenges and impacts brought about as a result of Brexit.

“I greatly support the decision to increase the funding rate of the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme, to the maximum rate of 95 per cent of the total cost for eligible projects. This capital injection will provide vital benefits for Wicklow’s coastal communities, especially in the current economic environment.”

“The remaining 5 per cent of funding must come from local authorities. However now that the funding for these projects have been approved, I would encourage Wicklow County Council to ensure the completion of the eight projects included under this scheme.”

The BALAMI Scheme arose as a result of a recommendation from the Seafood Taskforce created in 2021. This taskforce examined the impacts of Brexit specifically on the fishing sector and coastal communities.

“The rejuvenation of Ireland’s coastal and marine infrastructure will be vital in order to offset the implications of Brexit on the Irish fishing industry. Wicklow’s history has been long connected to fishing industries and I believe it essential that these industries are preserved and encouraged,” added Minister Harris.