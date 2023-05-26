Wicklow among counties with lowest social enterprises per capita

A new report entitled ‘Social Enterprises in Ireland – A Baseline Data Collection Exercise’ has shown that Wicklow has one of the lowest ratios of social enterprises per inhabitant in Ireland.

According to the report, most social enterprises are distributed across Dublin, Cork and Donegal. Interestingly, Dublin and its neighbouring counties of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare present the lowest ratios of social enterprises per inhabitant.

When the report was undertaken, Wicklow had a total population of 155,485, constituting 3 per cent of the national population. However, there were just 85 social enterprises – equating to 5.5 social enterprises per 10,000 population - making up just 2 per cent of social enterprises nationally.

Launching the report, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said: “As the Department overseeing national Social Enterprise policy, it is vital that we have as much reliable data as possible about social enterprises in Ireland.

“I am delighted to launch ‘Social Enterprises in Ireland: A Baseline Data Collection Exercise’. Its launch is an important milestone for the development of this vitally important sector.

“For the first time we have concrete evidence of key data relating to the sector and this initiative will be key to informing future policy decisions as well as the type of supports our social enterprises need.

“This report illustrates the diversity of the social enterprises, the opportunities and challenges related to employment and volunteering, the contribution to the economy and the small size but increasing relevance and growing potential of this dynamic sector.”

“This is not a once-off exercise. Now that we have this baseline data, showing a snapshot of the social enterprise sector in Ireland, we will be able to build on it. Further data-gathering exercises will take place into the future.

“This report will be integral to the drafting of the next National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland which is due to be published later this year.”