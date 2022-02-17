Wicklow added to Storm Eunice Status Orange Weather Alert

Met Eireann has updated its Status Orange Alert for Storm Eunice to include Wicklow. Image: Met Eireann.

A Status Orange weather alert for Storm Eunice has been extended by Met Eireann to include Wicklow.

Met Eireann issued updated weather alerts this morning for the county and extended the Orange Alert to 14 counties as the country braces for the impact of Storm Eunice.

Forecasters warned the county could be battered by gusts of up to 130 km/h and warned of coastal flooding, particularly at high tide.

“Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time. Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide,” the alert states.

The Status Orange alert is valid from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

A Status Red marine warning has been issued for coastal waters from Howth Head to Roche’s Point to Erris Head and on the Irish Sea south of Anglesey.

Forecasters said winds could reach storm force 10 or violent storm force 11 at times overnight on Thursday, February 17 and on Friday morning.

The public has been urged to stay away from the coastline during the period of the weather warnings.

A nationwide Status Yellow alert for wind, rain and storm will also be in effect.

Met Eireann said: “Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.”

The agency warned that further weather alerts could be issued as Storm Eunice approaches.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, February 16, County Wicklow Fire Service urged the public to take care along the coast in the coming days.

"High tides combined with tidal surge expected to peak in Wicklow at 11 a.m/ Friday, so great care needed along the coast in coming days, flooding possible as rivers and streams back up,” the post added.

Schools, businesses and amenities across Wicklow closed their doors on December 7after a Status Orange Alert was issued for the Garden County during Storm Barra.