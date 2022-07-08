Whitmore launches report on international surrogacy and meets with Wicklow families

THE joint Committee on International Surrogacy, chaired by Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, has officially launched its report which contains a number of recommendations following a close examination of the issue.

The Committee was established on a three-month temporary basis to make recommendations to the Minister for Health on the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill. Deputy Whitmore also met with families from Wicklow who had gone through the surrogacy process and who supported the report’s recommendations.

Speaking on the report, Deputy Whitmore said: “I am delighted to arrive at this point where we as a Committee through consensus have published our 32 recommendations on the issue of international surrogacy. As members, we have been compassionate, fair and evidence-based on the issue of international surrogacy having particular regard to the rights, interests and welfare of children born through surrogacy, of surrogates and intending parents.

“The Committee met over several weeks and engaged extensively with academics, legal experts and stakeholders from various organisations, nationally and internationally. We were incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to engage with children, families and surrogates who have lived experience of the surrogacy journey. I met with many families from Wicklow who told me their stories of struggle and their happiness when surrogacy worked for them.

“There was significant agreement among the witnesses that the biggest risk to the welfare and rights of children, surrogates and intended parents currently is the lack of regulation by the State. On behalf of the Committee, I would like to sincerely thank all the witnesses who assisted the Committee in this important work.”

Now she wants Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to incorporate the recommendations into the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 (AHR Bill) currently going through the Dáil.

“This will provide Ireland with an opportunity to bridge the gap in our laws and which has long been a cause of concern to international human rights bodies and to the Irish Supreme Court.

“We will continue to assist Government in this important area. It is my hope that Ireland can take a lead in this very important global issue by tackling this complex, yet important, area and providing a timely and robust framework that will protect all those involved,” stated Deputy Whitmore.