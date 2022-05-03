Whitmore calls on Council to purchase HSE building in Delgany

A local TD has called on Wicklow County Council to purchase the former HSE health centre in Delgany and use it for community purposes.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore said the former HSE building in the centre of the village has been vacant for several years.

The HSE has confirmed that it intends to put the vacant building in the village on the market for sale in the coming months.

Deputy Whitmore said: “It is my understanding that the HSE has started the process to put the property on the public market and has been in touch with various agencies. They had, in the first instance, contacted Wicklow County Council for first refusal which is the normal process, however this seems not to have progressed any further.

“I believe the opportunity for the council to purchase this property should be re-examined. It is too good an opportunity to miss out on particularly now that there is such a lack of housing for Ukrainian refugees.”

Deputy Whitmore said she would like the building to be used for the benefit of the community over the long term and suggested the council could consider its use as a centre to showcase the county’s natural, historical and archaeological heritage.

“Delgany is crying out for a space to showcase its diverse history including nature walks, the Three Trouts Stream and its unique archaeological heritage,” she said.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said the local authority is aware of Deputy Whitmore’s suggestion adding that “the request will be examined”.

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE Community Healthcare East in conjunction with HSE Capital and Estates can confirm that the former Delgany Health Centre is intended to be brought to the open market for sale in Quarter 2, 2022.”