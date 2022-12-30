Where to get your Covid vaccination in County Wicklow

SHORELINE Greystones will act as the Wicklow vaccination centre for the latest rollout of the Covid vaccination.

The Shoreline Leisure Centre will accept walk-ins and appointments for all vaccinations, from first round of the Covid vaccination to those seeking their second or third booster jab.

Punchestown Racecourse at Naas will operate as a vaccination clinic for residents living nearby in west Wicklow.

To book your first round of the Covid vaccination you must be aged five or older. To book a second does appointment, you have to wait at least 21 days after your first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 28 days after your first dose of the Moderna vaccine

If you had COVID-19, wait at least four weeks since you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

If you haven't already, you can book an appointment for your first booster if you are 12 years or older. 12 to 15 year olds must attend their booster appointment with a parent or legal guardian.

You can book your second booster does if you are aged 18 to 49, but it must be at least six months since your last Covid vaccine or infection.

You can book your second booster dose if you are aged 50 to 64, pregnant from 16 weeks, a healthcare worker or aged 12 or older with a condition that puts you at risk of serious illness from Covid.

You can book your third booster dose appointment if you are 65 or older or 12 or older with a weak immune system.

You can also book vaccinations at the following pharmacies: Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Ashford; Adrian Dunne Pharmacy Newtownmountkennedy; Armstrong Life Pharmacy, Arklow; Baltinglass Pharmacy; Blessington Pharmacy Limited, Boots Arklow, Boots Bray, Boots Greystones, Boots Wicklow town, Cunningham’s Pharmacy Bray, Dargle Valley Pharmacy, Mac Sherry's Pharmacy, Kilcoole; McGleenan's Pharmacy, Greystones; McGorisks Pharmacy Arklow, McGreals Pharmacy Blessington; Michael Collins Pharmacy, Wicklow town; O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Wicklow town; Pure Pharmacy Bray; Rathnew Pharmacy, Tierney's Pharmacy, Rathdrum; Tinahely Pharmacy, Vance and Wilson Chemists, Bray,