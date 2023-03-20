What’s on for National Tree Week in Wicklow

Various events are taking place in Co Wicklow as part of National Tree Week.

COMMUNITIES across Wicklow are celebrating National Tree Week, providing many opportunities to learn about trees and tree protection, to get involved in tree-related activities, and to celebrate the role of trees in nature and culture.

The Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte organise National Tree Week but community groups, schools, and local authorities around the country – including Wicklow - will hold and participate in a wide array of different events, ranging from private and public tree planting events to woodland walks, nature trails, workshops, tree talks, tree-hugging, tree climbing, broadcasts, launches, poetry readings, tree stories and exhibitions.

A central event is the nationwide distribution of 30,000 native tree saplings such as oak, birch and rowan, donated by Coillte and planted by community members. Wicklow County Council will distribute 800 of these saplings to more than 50 different groups.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley stated: “It is great to see many volunteers helping to plant trees all across our county to mark National Tree Week. Wicklow County Council is committed, through implementation of its tree policy, to increasing tree cover in our county.”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, commented: “Wicklow has an amazing tree heritage and I am delighted that Anja Murray has agreed to join our celebration of National Tree Week to talk about our trees and their role in creating rich habitats and landscapes throughout the county of Wicklow.”

On Wednesday, March 22, Kilmacanogue National School will host a Daffodil Day Irish Cancer Society Coffee Morning and Cake Sale and plan to plant a strong , possibly evergreen, tree as a remembrance tree for all deceased past pupils, parents, grandparents and their families.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and the contact is Ann Marie Bourke, 0872057908, kilmacanoguens@gmail.com.

The Natural School of Art will be holding an event in Baltinglass, Kiltegan on Saturday, March 25.

The planting of trees has a cumulative effect for our future, our trees have a language and a mythology and a history as well as the wondrous positive effects to restore the damage from climate change and to increase biodiversity.

Planting trees like Joseph Beuys 7000 oaks, is something the Natural School of Art wish to incorporate in to their eco arts Facilitation. Siobhan is the contact at 0857365831.

Wellfield Resident Association of Kilcoole want to plant more trees in their estate that will benefit wildlife on Saturday, April 8. The contact is Dermot Macaulay on 0868111608.

The theme for National Tree week 2023 is ‘Biodiversity begins with Trees’ and a key objective is to raise awareness around the vital functions performed by trees, as fundamental elements of the ecosystems that sustain us.