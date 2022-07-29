What’s on and where: Tinahely Agricultural Show guide

The judging of the sheep at the Tinahely Agri Show.

After a two-year hiatus, the Tinahely Agricultural Show returns this August Bank Holiday Monday.

Dating back to 1935, the show attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year and is among Ireland’s largest agricultural shows. The event on August 1 will feature more than400 stalls and host a mix of traditional and exciting new events.

Here’s our quick guide to enjoying the return of one of Ireland’s biggest and longest running agricultural festivals.



How to get there

All the action takes place in Fairwood Park, Tinahely, which is approximately 27km west of Arklow.

The Tinahely Show boasts one of the largest and most accessible ‘free’ car parks in the country, with fully supervised parking.

There are special car parking facilities for people with mobility problems in each of the car parks, located just beside the entrance points to the show grounds. Please ask stewards for directions.



When to get there

The field is open from 8am until 6pm, with the first event, horse and pony showjumping, beginning at 9.30am.



What to see

There will be so many sights and sounds to see and hear at the 2022 Tinahely Agri Show, with a range of attractions for the whole family.

Animals take centre stage at the judging of local, national and championship livestock competitions, as well as at the show jumping, pet’s corner and dog show events.

The show will host a range of trade displays, with more than 400 businesses demonstrating their products and crafts.

Of course, no agricultural show would be complete without the traditional, age-old farming events. Attendees will be glad to see the return of favourites like the tractor pull, geese herding, sheep shearing and sheaf tossing.

There will be live music all day long, with singers Harry Donohoe, Olivia Douglas, Michael English and Stuart Moyles providing the soundtrack for the day.

Other attractions include the hugely popular fashion show, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) food marquee, junior arts and crafts, the carnival fair, Punch & Judy and a chainsaw art display.