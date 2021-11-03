‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’ returns to the stage

A scene from 'What I (Don't) Know About Autism' by Jody O'Neill. Photo; Ros Kavanagh

Wicklow theatre fans have another chance to enjoy ‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’, by locally based writer Jody O’Neill.

The Mermaid Arts Centre is facilitating local audiences to view the critically acclaimed show, which is being staged at the Abbey Theatre. The play is a sometimes comic, sometimes heart-breaking journey into the world of autism, performed by autistic and non-autistic actors.

An award-winning autistic writer and performer, Jody has over 20 years’ experience working in the theatre, film and TV sector. She has worked with many Irish theatre companies including the Abbey Theatre, Rough Magic, and Fishamble as a writer or performer.

‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’ takes the audience on a highly theatrical journey. The play mixes narrative, song, dance and direct address to explore this contentious and often misunderstood subject matter.

Inspired by the writer’s own experiences with autism, the play celebrates autistic identity whilst offering deeper insight and understanding to non-autistic audiences.

‘What I (Don’t) Know About Autism’ was originally produced by the Mermaid Arts Centre and the Everyman Theatre. This production opens on Monday, November 8 with performances until Saturday, November 20. Tickets cost €20/€15 and are available for in-person, live-stream and on-demand performances.

More information is available at mermaidartscentre.ie.