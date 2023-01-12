West Wicklow hosts launch of ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition

Beibhinn Parsons, Paul O'Connell and Linda Djougang with students Conor Nolan, Emmie Byrne, Nathan Young and Ella Murphy pictured at the launch of the return of ALDI’s, Play Rugby Sticker Campaign. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

The popular ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition was launched in west Wicklow earlier this week, with former winners Scoil Naomh Bríd Talbotstown in Kiltegan hosting ALDI brand ambassadors Paul O’Connell, Beibhinn Parsons and Linda Djougang.

Primary schools students from across the country are set to take part in this year’s competition, which offers schools a chance to win fantastic prizes, including a sports facility makeover worth €50,000.

After winning the competition in 2020, Scoil Naomh Bríd used their €50,000 winnings to create a walking track around their school, a larger tarmac play area, a playground for the younger students and an interactive walking trail that runs through their hallways. They also upgraded their sports equipment and purchased a new set of jerseys for their students.

From January 9, ALDI shoppers can collect a sticker for every €25 spent in any of the 155 ALDI stores nationwide. Irish Rugby team posters are currently being sent out to primary schools nationwide, and can be ordered from aldi.ie/playrugby. A completed poster of 300 stickers will earn the school an entry into the prize draw, with one school scooping the €50,000 prize, and another 10 schools winning €5,000 for their school facilities.

Schools that submit a valid poster will receive an ALDI Play Rugby kit, which includes rugby balls and other sports equipment to help keep their pupils active. The closing date for the competition is April 27.

Additionally, each sticker collected also offers ALDI customers a chance to win their weekly shop. All customers have to do is scan the QR code on the back of their sticker and enter the unique code at aldi.ie/playrugby for a chance to win one of 10 €200 ALDI gift cards weekly, from January 16 until April 23.

Speaking at the launch, brand ambassador Paul O’Connell said: “The ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition provides primary schools across Ireland with the opportunity to win funds to develop and enhance their sporting facilities as well as help look after the health and well-being of children and young people. I encourage primary schools across Ireland to take part in this year’s competition and wish everyone the very best of luck.”

Irish rugby international Beibhinn Parsons commented: “I am thrilled to support this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition. ALDI Play Rugby is a fabulous initiative that enables girls and boys from across Ireland to access vital sporting equipment and give rugby a go. I can’t wait to see communities across Ireland get behind this year’s sticker competition and in doing so they’ll be uncovering the rugby stars of tomorrow!”

Linda Djougang, ALDI ambassador and Irish rugby international, added: “As a professional rugby player, I know first-hand the difference that sport can make to the lives of young girls and boys.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be here today and to give my support to this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition. Not only does it allow kids from all backgrounds to play rugby, but it also encourages them to get active and, most importantly, have fun with their classmates.”

Praising the launch of the competition, ALDI Group Buying Director John Curtin said: “This is a terrific competition for all primary schools to take part in, and at ALDI, we are delighted to partner with the IRFU on the ALDI Play Rugby Programme.

“Through the ALDI Play Rugby programme with primary schools, we have reached hundreds of thousands of boys and girls and helped to introduce them to the sport. Having already given away prizes worth more than €500,000 to primary schools across Ireland, we are committed to continuing our investment in the health and well-being of young people and look forward to receiving entries for this year’s sticker competition. Good luck to everyone taking part!”

To date, more than 30 primary schools have shared €500,000 in ALDI funding through the promotion, with a further €100,000 set to be distributed this year. The ALDI Play Rugby programme saw more than 117,000 boys and girls across 1,000 schools nationwide get active and learn the basic skills of rugby last year.