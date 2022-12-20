Welcome donation of dog and pet food to Ash Animal Rescue by Stratford on Slaney NS

The parents Association of Scoil Naisiunta Mhuire, Stratfrd on Slaney organised a collection of Wet, Dog and Cat food for ASH Animal Rescue, Rathdangan. Helena Le Mahieu ( front with dog ) receiving the donations from The Parents Association, the pupils ands Staff. Photo Joe Byrne .

PUPILS at Scoil Naisiunta Mhuire, Stratford on Slaney, carried out a wet dog and cat food collection for Ash Animal Rescue, which was collected by Helena Le Mahieu as she paid a visit to the school accompanied by Jessie the Basset Hound.

The Parents Association usually carry out a shoe box collection each Christmas, but decided to help out Ash instead this year given the current energy and cost of living crisis.

Remi Le Mahieu of Ash said: “We are so grateful to the school for thinking of us, and it also helps to raise awareness over animal welfare. We want to offer a big thank you to all the parents and the kids for all their efforts. Helen collected the food and brought along Jessie, a Basset Hound we have at Ash who is just a fantastic character.”

Remi is also advising that Christmas isn’t the best time to purchase or adopt a pet or dog, reminding people of the massive commitment involved.

“Christmas is the wrong time to purchase or adopt a pet. It’s a busy time for the family as dogs require a quiet and settled environment so they can get used to their new surroundings. If you want to adopt a dog or purchase a dog then Christmas isn’t the right time. You are better to wait until at least January, when family life starts to return to normal after the Christmas period.

“People also need to be conscious that a dog is a commitment for a minimum of 12 years, and with some smaller breeds it can even be up to 17 or 18 years. If you are unsure if you can make that sort of commitment then don’t even think of it,” said Remi.