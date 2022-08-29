Welcome certainty for future of St Teresa’s boxing club as it finds new temporary base

St Teresa’s Boxing Club Bray has moved into its new temporary base at Ballywaltrim Community Centre.

The new location gives some welcome certainty to the club as the search continues for its new permanent home.

The club will be training two nights a week on Mondays and Thursdays at the Boghall Road facility.

Mark Buckley of St Teresa’s BC said Ballywaltrim Community Centre is “perfect” as a temporary location for the club, which has been allowed to hang bags in the Boghall Road facility.

“We needed to be able to hang bags. We’ve been two years without bags or a ring,” Mr Buckley said.

The first week of training was a great success, with over 30 boxers taking part across the two nights. For now, the club is unable to run children’s classes and can only take on new members aged nine years and older.

St Teresa’s BC has been without a permanent location since the sale of its former premises in 2020. Since then, the volunteer-run club has rented space in various local facilities, visited nearby boxing clubs and held classes outdoors.

Without the ability to hang bags, members have been concentrating on sparring and pad work. The club rented a space in a dance studio over the summer months.

Mr Buckley said Ballywaltrim Community Centre would allow the club to start to build itself back up.

Before it lost its first premises, the club had around 50 members.

Despite these challenges and limited resources, the club continues to provide high quality boxers. Its members achieve great successes in competitions and include two champions and one runner-up at the recent National Cadet Championship.

Club member Jodie Byrne has also been selected to represent Ireland in the European Championships in Italy.

These successes have given the club a welcome boost, Mr Buckley said.

St Teresa’s BC is one of the community groups which have submitted a joint proposal to use the former Bray Courthouse on the Boghall Road.

The Courts Service previously agreed to transfer ownership of the old courthouse to Wicklow County Council for community use.

Mr Buckley says that St Teresa’s BC is a volunteer-led community group with an inclusive ethos.

“If we’re training in a field, I don’t take subs. It’s only if we have rent to pay that we take subs,” he said, adding that there is a demand from the community for the boxing club.

“ A lot of people contact me looking for their kids to start and I divert them to other clubs in Bray,” Mr Buckley said.

Councillor Aoife Flynn-Kennedy is among the local public representatives who have been working with St Teresa’s BC on their search for a home.

She posted on social media that she was “delighted” to have the opportunity to join the club on their first night at the Ballywaltrim Community Centre.

“I have been working with this amazing club for over two years in our efforts to find them a permanent home. I’m delighted to have been able to support them to access this temporary base.”

She expressed her thanks to Ballywaltrim Community Centre for facilitating St Teresa’s BC and allowing the club to hang bags.

“Clubs like St. Teresa’s provide a space for individuals to excel and it is crucial that they are supported to continue their amazing work. The hunt for a permanent home continues but for now training is back in full swing,” she added.