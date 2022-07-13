Weekend visitors to Avondale Beyond the Trees need to pre-book in advance or have an annual pass

The tree top walk and viewing tower at Avondale Beyond the Trees.

BEYOND the Trees Avondale has experienced unprecedented demand since the official opening by President Michael D Higgins near the start of the month.

To ensure visitors have the best possible experience this coming weekend, all visitors will need to have an advanced booking or hold an Annual Pass in order to gain entry to Avondale Forest Park.

Booking is available at www.beyondthetreesavondale.com.

Tickets for the weekend will sell out so visitors are urged not to travel to Avondale at the weekend without a confirmed booking.

Beyond the Trees Avondale is open seven days a week from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all visitors are encouraged to book outside of the peak times, especially at the weekends.

The giant slide is proving extremely popular, however, it can only accommodate a certain number of people every hour. At peak times, those who wish to slide should expect to queue for a longer period of time. Avondale Beyond the Trees will communicate the duration of the average queuing time onsite throughout the day. The slide is not included in the ticket price for this reason, so visitors can decide on the day.

There is an additional charge of €2 per go for the slide, and it should be noted that the slide is subject to weather conditions for safety reasons.