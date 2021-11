A webinar on the Knocksink Wood Nature Reserve restoration project will take place on Tuesday, November 30 at 7.30 p.m.

Hosted by Leave No Trace Ireland, participants will be taken on a virtual journey through the woodland area, which is a nature reserve and area of special conservation. The wood is popular with walkers and the webinar will look at how to protect the area.

The online event is free to join and will be held on the Zoom platform. For more information, visit leavenotraceireland.org.