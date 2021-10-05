Water to be off in Greystones tonight

Water will be off in Greystones from 8 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, October 5) until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

This is due to essential works, Irish Water has said.

They are carrying out water leakage savings works.

As part of these upgrades, essential works are being carried out on a 400mm Trunk Main at Killincarrig.

It may take 2-3 hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Some traffic management may be necessary, however, local and emergency access will be maintained.

Speaking about the works, Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused and our crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers while we work to complete these essential works as quickly and as safely as possible.

"The size and scale of the leakage challenge nationally is well documented. These essential works together with the leakage savings expected as part of the overall upgrade works, will safeguard the water supply in Greystones now and into the future and support future growth and development in the town.”