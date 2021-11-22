Water supply in Roundwood to be upgraded

Irish Water is starting a major investment in Roundwood this week to upgrade the water supply.

Works will involve the construction of 4km of new water mains and ancillary works along the R764 in Roundwood to the new, state-of-the art, water treatment plant in Vartry, reducing future issues associated with water quality and providing the community of Roundwood with a secure, safe and robust water supply. The project, which is being carried out by Ward & Burke under Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, is scheduled to begin this week and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022.

Working in partnership with Wicklow County Council the delivery of this project will help to provide a safer and more secure water supply for local customers while also supporting future residential and commercial development.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, some traffic management may be necessary to include a stop & go system, however, local and emergency access will be maintained.

Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water, said: “These works are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply across Wicklow and we are delighted to progress this important project for Roundwood. The new scheme will see the construction and commissioning of new water mains from Roundwood to Vartry Water Treatment Plant which will ensure a reliable water supply for the local community. Irish Water is committed to providing a safe, secure and sustainable source of drinking water for our customers and this important project will have significant long-term benefits for the area.”

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to customers throughout the delivery of these vital works. Some short-term water interruptions may be necessary, however, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions. Standard working hours are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with no work anticipated on Sundays or public holidays.