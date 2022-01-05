Water main bursts outside Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow

A water main has burst outside Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow which is having an impact on the water supply to homes and businesses in the North Quay area and Marina Village.

Irish Water is working with Wicklow County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to affected customers.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by this afternoon, January 5.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and clearly signposted.

Peter Thornton, Irish Water, said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Residents and customers can contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or on Twitter using the @IWCare handle.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.