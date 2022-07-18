Water helicopter remains on standby after Wicklow firefighters battle Carrick Mountain blaze for 24 hours

A privately owned helicopter was back out on Monday as some of the flames continued burning.

A helicopter had to be used to access the top of the mountain.

MORE than three acres of land by Carrick Mountain has been destroyed by a blaze which broke out in surrounding woodland and required the assistance of a private helicopter to help douse the flames.

The fire broke out at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and Fire Service units from Wicklow town and Rathdrum tackled the substantial blaze, aided by Coillte staff.

Fire Service crews remained on the scene for a 24 hour period, to ensure burning embers didn’t take hold and start to flare up the blaze all over again.

Wicklow Chief Fire Officer Aidan Dempsey said: “It’s a very difficult place to get to and we were unable to get out crews up at the top. Coillte were able to deploy a private helicopter from Executive Helicopters in Galway. They found a local source of water so they were very effective.

“Members of the Fire Service remained on site for 24 hours to tackle the fire and keep an eye on it during the night. The helicopter was also back on Monday, and will remain in place over the coming days just to make sure the fire doesn’t take hold again.”

No members of the public were in danger, but the Fire Services believe the fire was started by accident by someone either holding a camp fire or failing to properly extinguish a cigarette.

Mr Dempsey added: “It’s a very popular area with hill walkers and mountain climbers, and many of them camp overnight. We are surmising that the fire was started accidentally, but no one has come forward to acknowledge their possible involvement.

“We have had a number of fires there in the past. It’s very rocky terrain and burning embers tend to get trapped in little crevice’s and then start to flare up again.

“We love to see people out enjoying themselves but we would warn that no camp fires should be lit, especially given the prolonged period of very hot weather. You simply shouldn’t be lighting any camp fires.

“Also people need to ensure their cigarettes are properly distinguished when discarding them. It may be fine in the winter, but with weather like we have been experiencing recently, even the slightest little ember could end up causing considerable damage.”

A Status Orange, High Forest Fire Risk Warning, remains in place until Wednesday, July 20. Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

Coillte advise that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas.