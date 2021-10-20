Wicklow

War memorial commemoration cancelled

Wicklow World War 1 memorial at Woodenbridge. Photo; Paul Messitt.

Wicklow World War 1 memorial at Woodenbridge. Photo; Paul Messitt.

Eimear Dodd

There will be no formal event at the Wicklow World War One memorial park at Woodenbridge this year, it has been confirmed.

The committee said they would not be going ahead with a planned event of commemoration. Instead, committee members will  lay a wreath at the site. A formal event did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The then German ambassador to Ireland Ms Deike Potzel was the keynote speaker at the commemoration ceremony in 2019.

The memorial was designed to commemorate the 1,192 men from the county who lost their lives during the First World War.

