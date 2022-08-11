Walking trails groups in Wicklow awarded €46,400 in funding

Walking trails in County Wicklow are set to receive €46,400 in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs programme to support Community Trail Management Organisations.

Wicklow organisations that are tasked with managing the trails, in partnership with their local authority, Coillte and the Local Development Company, will receive grants of €1,000 to €3,000. Grant funding will be spent on the equipment and resources required to maintain, improve and promote their local trails.

Of the 175 grants announced nationally - which equate to almost €1 million in funding - Wicklow walking trails are set to receive 21, which is the seventh highest number in the country.

Among the Wicklow trails that will be supported by this scheme are the Lacken Mass Pass, the Avoca Red Kite Loop, the Tinahely Railway Walk, Sugar Loaf Way, the Ballydonarea Loop, Mangan’s Loop, the Blessington Greenway, Belmont Way, the Bray Head Loop Walk, the Rathdrum Jubilee Loop, Ballycumber Loop, Avonmore Way, Kyle Loop, Miners’ way and the Tinahely Loop.

There are also a number of Arklow walks that will be supported, including the Kynoch Walk, the Town Walk, the Glenart Walk, Love Lane Walk, South Beach Walk and the Monument Walk.

Reacting to the funding, Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD, said: “I am delighted that 21 of Wicklow’s Community Trail Management Organisations will receive a total of €46,400 towards the promotion and upgrade of Wicklow’s walking trails. Not only are these amenities much enjoyed by the community, but they are also a key asset for Wicklow Tourism. I would like to pay tribute to the local organisations involved and the fantastic work they carry out.”

Announcing the funding this week, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, said: “Our walkways, trails and greenways are an integral feature of Rural Ireland. They have been a godsend to us all, particularly during COVID-19, in terms of supporting our physical and mental wellbeing.

“This new initiative that I am announcing today is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors. So, it might be a case of using the grant to purchase a strimmer in order to maintain the local trail. Or a community group may decide to build a new website to promote their trail to a wider audience.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the community groups, the landowners and everyone else involved in the development and maintenance of these outdoor recreation facilities for their all hard work and commitment to their community.”