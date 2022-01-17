Walkers get lost in descending mist on Lugnaquilla Mountain

Mountain Rescue used SARLOC technology to locate the two lost walkers.

TWO people had to be assisted by Wicklow’s Mountain Rescue Teams on Saturday afternoon after getting into difficulty on Lugnaquilla.

The alarm was raised at 4.41 p.m. when the Gardai contacted the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team and made them aware of the two walkers who had climbed Lugnaquilla earlier in the day and became disorientated in the mist with darkness fast approaching.

Communications with the two lost walkers proved difficult but Mountain Rescue personnel were able to locate the position of the pair using SARLOC technology.

With their location positioning them close to a track, a Mountain Rescue Response vehicle made its way to the walkers and then returned them back to where their cars were parked.

Both teams were stood down at 5.53 p.m.