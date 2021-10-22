Walk-in vaccination clinics for second dose at Shoreline in Greystones

A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place at Shoreline Leisure in Greystones this weekend.

The vaccination centre at Shoreline in Greystones is offering walk-in clinics in the coming days for second doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccination.

Anyone aged 12 and older can attend on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

You must wait at least 21 days after your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to get your second dose.

Free on-site parking is available but spaces are limited, and there are toilets available outside