Walk-in vaccination clinic for anyone aged 12 and upwards in Greystones on Sunday

A walk-in vaccination clinic for 12s and older will be held at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones this Sunday.

This is the first time that walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to the 12-15 year old cohort.

Pfizer BoNTech doses will be administered.

The clinics will be open to those who have not already received a first dose Covid-19 vaccine, or who are waiting on a second dose of Pfizer BioNTech , provided 21 days have lapsed since their first dose of the vaccine.

The walk-in clinic in Greystones will be open from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Parents are required to accompany anyone under the age of 16 and attendees need to bring ID, and proof of their first dose if they have received it and 21 days have passed.