Walk-in vaccination centre to open at Shoreline, Greystones on Sunday 

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre will open at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones on Sunday for anyone aged 16 or older who needs either their first or second dose of vaccine.

The clinic is open between 8.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

To attend one of these walk-in clinics without registering online in advance, people must provide their Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and a form of photo identification, such as passport, driving licence or garda age card.

If those attending have a PPS number, this should be brought on the day.

Alternatively, members of the public can register online in advance. If they chose this option, they must have a form of photo ID which includes their date of birth.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at this walk-in clinic and both first and second shots will be catered for.

People attending for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have received their first shot of Pfizer at least 21 days previously.



