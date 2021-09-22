Walk from Bray to Greystones for Haiti

Irish charity, Project ESPWA, will be walking from Bray to Greystones for the children of Haiti on Saturday, October 2.

The charity was established in 2011 by a group of volunteers in response to the earthquake that struck the Island of Haiti in 2010.

This year, Haiti was hit by yet another devastating quake. Once again, the island is in dire need of even the most basic of supplies and families find themselves homeless and vulnerable for the second time in a decade.

ESPWA is asking people to join them on a sponsored walk to raise funds for the children of Haiti. Walking from Bray to Greystones, the route is one of the highlights of walking in Wicklow and is a gentle 7km each way.

The event will start at 11 a.m. at Butler & Barry on Bray Seafront.

Volunteers will be outside to direct walkers on the day, maintaining social distancing at all times.

There’s no need to register in advance,simply join in.

Participants can walk the full round trip, just one way, or stay at home and donate to the appeal – the choice is yours.

Donations of any amount can be made securely to the charity at 4haiti.ie.