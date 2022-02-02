Volunteers needed in order for Rathdrum St Patrick’s Day Parade to proceed

A PUBLIC meeting due to take place in the RDA Hall will determine whether a St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in Rathdrum this year.

Covid meant the events planned for 2020 and 2021 had to be cancelled and the future of this year’s parade is dependent on what sort of numbers attend the meeting due to take place on Monday, February 7 at 7.30 p.m..

Jimmy O’Shaughnessy of the Rathdrum St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is hopeful enough volunteers will step forward to help organise the event.

“I have been contacted by a lot of people who wanted to know if the parade will be going ahead this year.

"Obviously, we would love to be able to run the parade this year, especially since the parade hasn’t been held for the past two years, but everything depends on how many will attend the meeting.

"It would be awful if we let the parade go because it has been taking place for 34 to 35 years now and is a very important part of the local calendar.”

The 2019 parade looked to be in jeopardy after the low turnout at the meeting held that year, but the parade turned out to be a major success after a second public meeting was arranged.

Jimmy added: “People have been contacting me so this meeting will give them an opportunity to make up their minds on whether they want to help out. Some people might still be a bit anxious about Covid, but we do aim to hold a parade, if we get the right numbers.

"In 20019 we had an initial meeting and we didn’t get a good attendance, but we quickly arranged a second meeting, and once people heard the parade could be in difficulty, we had a lot of people turn up for the second meeting and volunteering some of their time. The more people involved the better. The parade attracts crowds from all over the area so it would be terrible loss if it couldn’t take place this year either.”