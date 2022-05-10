Volunteers needed for Wicklow’s refugee rest centre in Arklow

One of the murals in Arklow dedicated to the new Ukrainian community.

Wicklow County Council are seeking night volunteers for the Community Rest Centre in Arklow to help welcome and comfort Ukrainian Refugees.

The role will mainly consist of helping and welcoming Ukrainian refugees through a four hour minimum night shift as they arrive into Arklow for the first time.

In a recent Facebook post about the need for night shift volunteers, Arklow Municipal District Councillor Pier Leonard said: “Why not do this with a friend, even sign up for limited period of time.”

Volunteer tasks for the rest centre include meeting and greeting the Ukrainian refugees, restocking food and water available to the Ukrainians, organising breakfast for the morning, checking kitchen tools and the upkeep of communal areas.

Cllr Leonard added: “We need proper integration measures put in place so that our new Ukrainian community can be supported by the wider community to settle in and become accustomed to the way we live here in Ireland.

“Friendship and human connection can never be underestimated. Mistakes have been made in the past of segregating new communities. I am hoping we have learnt lessons that this is not the best approach.”

Wicklow County Council also said they want volunteers who are not judgemental, capable of interacting with diverse range of people trustworthy, and good communication skills to help those in need.

To find out more about night volunteering for the rest centre contact the Wicklow Volunteer Centre, email at info@volunteerwicklow.ie, or contact them through their telephone number - 01 272 3626.