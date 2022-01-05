Wicklow

Visitors leave Brittas Bay car park in a mess

Huge increase in visitors to Brittas Bay over Christmas has left the area by the car park bins covered in litter and bags of dog dirt.

Myles Buchanan

THE Christmas period saw an unprecedented number of people visiting Brittas Bay for this time of year, but not everyone was so keen to properly dispose of their rubbish.

The car park bins were left overflowing with various forms of litter and rubbish, including an avalanche of dog poop bags, many of which were just left strewn on the ground rather than being properly discarded.

