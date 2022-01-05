Visitors leave Brittas Bay car park in a mess

THE Christmas period saw an unprecedented number of people visiting Brittas Bay for this time of year, but not everyone was so keen to properly dispose of their rubbish.

The car park bins were left overflowing with various forms of litter and rubbish, including an avalanche of dog poop bags, many of which were just left strewn on the ground rather than being properly discarded.

The unsightly mess left behind by visitors to the beach has upset local Brittas Bay residents, including Paul Leahy.

He said: “Huge numbers of people visited Brittas Bay every day over the Christmas period. You would have thought it was the middle of the summer by the amounts of people who were around and visiting the beach to go for a walk. Unfortunately, if there are large amounts of people visiting at the one time, it often becomes a problem.

“The car parks are being provided free of charge, so it wouldn’t be a big ask to request people to take their rubbish home if the bins are full. You always have some people behaving in a totally selfish manner, and ruining the beauty of Brittas Bay for everyone else.

"It’s not everyone and some people are very good at bringing their rubbish home or getting rid of it in the correct manner. It doesn’t reflect well on the people, who rather than taking their rubbish home, would prefer to just dump it. You are sadly always going to have selfish people who simply don’t give a damn.”

It’s usually a problem during the busy summer months, rather than winter, but Paul feels the installation of CCTV might help to alleviate the problem.

“CCTV would certainly be a help. If some offenders are caught and prosecuted through the use of CCTV, then that would put off other possible offenders.”

A crew from Wicklow Municipal District is currently working on cleaning up the area.

A District spokesperson said: “There is a big belly bin in the car park and people are leaving rubbish at it. There is a proposal to take the bin away as it is attracting this type of dumping.”

The Wicklow Municipal District crew are also securing the lifeguard hut as recent stormy weather had taken the sand away that was securing it.