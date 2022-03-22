Vintage sights as crowds flock to Aughrim St Patrick’s Day parade

Record crowds flocked to The Granite City of Aughrim for the St Patrick’s Day parade to see 48 floats led by the Aughrim Pipe Band.

In the convoy were Aughrim Tae Kwon Do Club, Aughrim & Annacurra Soccer and GAA Clubs. Rathdrum Offroad Club with a brilliant display of their bikes, and vintage man Des Burton dressed in military armor with his tiny pony and cart.

Approximately 64 various vintage vehicles tailed half mile back from the town centre. Charities and front line workers were also represented.

There were characters dressed for the occasion and gifts handed out to children with their parents like it was Christmas again.

Vintage Man Bim Newsome was the main man to bring this year’s parade to the fore. All his vintage followers supported

After most enjoyed tea andsandwiches in the Aughrm Pavilion, which was sponsored by local businesses.

Entertainment was also on live courtesy of The Van Der Wel family. Local volunteers joined to help in every way possible to make this such a successful event.

Two huge hampers were also raffled at The Pavilion, first prize going to Patricia Keogh from Killacloran. A video picture show of the parade will be published by local photographer Myles Carroll on The Aughrim Photography Facebook Page.

He said: “The entire community are to be honoured for their commitment to making Aughrim great again.

“We wish to thank all the Business’s for their generous sponsorship and everyone who assisted in any way.”